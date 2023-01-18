IU Women’s basketball receives ‘major gift’, renames newly-renovated team center

Indiana senior guard Grace Berger scored a career-high 24 points to lead No. 6 Indiana Women’s basketball past Purdue, 73-68, in overtime at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

The Indiana Women’s basketball team center will be renamed the Sandra Eskenazi Indiana Women’s Basketball Team Center, the program announced Tuesday in a press release.

The renaming of the team center, which finished renovations prior to the 2022 season, is in recognition of a major gift from Sandra Eskenazi. The gift directly supports the IU Women’s basketball program through the Women’s Excellence initiative.

Bloomington, Indiana – The Indiana Women’s Basketball program’s newly remodeled and renovated Team Center has a new name – the Sandra Eskenazi Indiana Women’s Basketball Team Center.

The new name comes in recognition of a major gift from Sandra Eskenazi in support of the team center project and the IU Women’s Basketball program through the Women’s Excellence initiative. Completed in September of 2022, the Sandra Eskenazi Indiana Women’s Basketball Team Center serves as the home of the IU Women’s Basketball program in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The 1,776-square foot space is located off the Northwest corner of Branch McCracken Court and includes the program’s Locker room, team lounge, training room, and coaches meeting room.

“Sandy and the entire Eskenazi family have made an enormous difference in the lives of Hoosiers all around our state through their philanthropic efforts, and we are both appreciative of their support and proud to have their name on this beautiful space,” said IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson. “This is the latest example of Women’s Excellence making an immediate impact on the opportunities for our female student-athletes. Those opportunities, though, couldn’t happen without individuals like Sandy whose philanthropic spirit make these types of projects possible.”

“I started coming to IU Basketball games with my parents as a child, and I’ve been a diehard fan of IU Basketball and this great University ever since,” said Eskenazi. “Being able to impact both is very special to me. Philanthropy is about trying to make the world a better place by creating opportunities for people, and I learned about a chance to do that through the Women’s Excellence Initiative. Because of Women’s Excellence I was able to tour the IU Women’s Basketball Team Center and to meet with Coach Moren and the team, and I came away extremely impressed. I learned that this was a special way to do something that would greatly benefit our female student-athletes, both present and future. I’m Grateful to be able to enhance Women’s athletics at Indiana University with the naming the Women’s Basketball Team Center.”

Following in the footsteps of her parents, Sidney and Lois Eskenazi, Sandra is committed to positively impacting the lives of her fellow Hoosiers. She is responsible for the largest single donation ever given in the state in support of mental health, a $10 million gift to Eskenazi Health in support of the Eskenazi Mental Health Center and the Sandra Eskenazi Center for Brain Care Innovation. In Honor of her generosity and in recognition of her previous work as a physician’s Assistant and Athletic trainer, Eskenazi Health announced the naming of the Sandra Eskenazi Outpatient Care Center in 2017.

She has been recognized on numerous occasions by Indiana University for her efforts. She was awarded the Indiana University Bicentennial Medal in 2019, and in 2018 she was a Presidents Circle Laurel Pin recipient.

“We are honored to name this team center after Sandy Eskenazi,” Moren said. “As a program, we want our student-athletes to experience the best of the best. This gift will have a long-lasting impact on our program that will benefit players present and future. Her philanthropic commitment to supporting the Women’s Excellence campaign means so much across all our 13 Women’s sports and we will be forever grateful for Sandy’s generosity. I personally want to express my deepest thanks to Sandy for her continued support and friendship of me, my staff and our players.”

The Sandra Eskenazi Indiana Women’s Basketball Team Center is the latest example of projects made possible by Women’s Excellence. Launched in 2021 with the goal of dramatically enhancing the academic, athletic, and personal development opportunities for IU’s female student-athletes, Women’s Excellence has more than doubled its initial fundraising goal.

Because of funds raised through Women’s Excellence, other facility enhancements and student-athlete opportunities that have made an impact include:

Volleyball traveled to and competed in Europe during an 11-day tour that included stops in the Czech Republic, Austria, Slovenia, and Italy. The team played seven matches in addition to maximizing the cultural opportunities giving our Athletes a once in a lifetime experience.

Field Hockey installed a new playing surface (FieldTurf's Hockey Gold system) as well as covered benches for both home and away teams at Deborah Tobias Field.

Softball renovated Siwy Baker Clubhouse, the year-round indoor home of the IU Softball program. Located adjacent to Andy Mohr Field along the David Baker Avenue extension, the Enhancements have created a more functional space for both coaches and student-athletes. The clubhouse includes four dedicated coaches' offices, a team room, training room, locker room, and indoor student-athlete training space.

Rowing installed new docks adjacent to the Dale England Rowing Center on Lake Lemon, which provided a crucial piece to completing a state-of-the-art facility for the program.

There are other important projects and opportunities for IU Women’s Basketball supporters to get involved in through Women’s Excellence. Please visit the Women’s Excellence website here for more information.