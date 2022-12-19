IU Women’s basketball: Hoosiers dominate Morehead State

Coming off a pair of gritty wins to open the Big Ten season, IU Women’s basketball coasted through its penultimate non-conference game in an 87-24 win over Morehead State to remain undefeated. The 63-point margin was the third largest in program history.

Yarden Garzon led the way with 16 points for the Hoosiers, who closed the first quarter on a 22-1 run. Sara Scalia scored 13, and Mackenzie Holmes and Sydney Parrish each had 12. IU shot 50% from 3-point range and 55.9% overall.

“Especially in the second half, when you have a lead like that, one of the challenges to your group is always to come out and try to play clean, try to play really good basketball,” Coach Teri Moren said. “I thought for the most part – we did turn it over 12 times – but I liked how we stayed focused on trying to play the way that we practice.”

IU typically runs a tight rotation, with no more than seven players seeing significant playing time on a given day. It’s grown tighter since Grace Berger injured her knee and Kaitlin Peterson left the team. December 8 at Penn State, all five starters played at least 34 minutes. Two were on the court for 39.

