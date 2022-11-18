IU Women’s basketball cruises to 4-0 with rout of Bowling Green – The Daily Hoosier

There was no let down following a statement win over Tennessee earlier in the week.

Indiana went on a 9-0 first quarter run against Bowling Green and never looked back on Thursday evening in Bloomington.

The No. 9 Hoosiers (4-0) led 28-10 after one quarter, and 49-21 at halftime, against a veteran team expected to be competitive in the MAC Conference. Bowling Green came into the game 2-0 with a high-powered offense that head coach Teri Moren says was impressive on film.

“I am pleased. This is a really good Bowling Green team,” Moren said after her team’s 96-61 win.

“We were watching them in our prep, even though they only played the two games, they have a veteran group out there with a bunch of different pieces. Their scoring is spread throughout to pieces that come off their bench as well. Our game goal tonight was 65 points, almost let that slip away. We really wanted to hold them to under 65. This is a team that averages around 89.5 in their first two games that they played.”

Indiana had six players score in double figures. Sara Scalia led the way with 17 points including two 3-pointers, while Mackenzie Holmes added 16 points and eight rebounds. Sydney Parrish had a double-double with 11 points and a team-high 10 rebounds. Grace Berger had 14 points and a team-high six assists.

The Hoosiers next host Quinnipiac Sunday at 1 pm Eastern.

NOTABLE

Indiana had six players in double figures for the first time since Dec. 8, 2016 at Northern Kentucky.

Parrish recorded the first double-double of her IU career and fifth overall in 19 minutes of action off the bench.

Holmes passes Sue Hodges to move into the top 20 in Indiana school history with 1,270 points.

IU also got 11 points from freshman guard Yarden Garzon and 10 points from junior guard Chloe Moore-McNeil.

IU shot a season-high 58.8 percent from the floor and hit seven 3-pointers.

Sophomore guard Kaitlin Peterson broke her career record with four steals and added four points. Sophomore forward Mona Zaric recorded her first career block.

Indiana recorded 25 assists as a team, led by six from Berger and five from Garzon.

Indiana outrebounded Bowling Green 47-28, led by Parrish’s 10 boards.

