IU soccer Advances to Elite Eight with win over Marshall – The Daily Hoosier

Revenge was sweet on Sunday evening in Bloomington.

After falling to Marshall 18 months ago in the national championship match, Indiana defeated the Thundering Herd 1-0 at Bill Armstrong Stadium to advance to the national quarterfinals of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Brett Bebej put a far post header into the back of the net on a corner kick by Ryan Wittenbrink in the 47th minute for the Lone score of the match.

The No. 13 seed in their regional, the Hoosiers advance to the Elite Eight where they’ll face No. 12 UNC Greensboro is on the road with the College Cup on the line. UNCG defeated No. 1 Stanford Sunday after penalty kicks.

Indiana is in the Elite Eight for the 28th time in program history. Their match with UNCG will be either Dec. 2 or 3.

“It’s amazing what this program has done,” Coach Todd Yeagley said, “To have made it 28 times is incredible, but it feels like your first. That’s how excited I am for the team. You just want more.”

IU had six shots on goal to just two by Marshall — that were saved by Hoosiers goalkeeper JT Harms.

