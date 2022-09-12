IU offers free youth sports clinic, discounted football tickets on Saturday – The Daily Hoosier

A Trifecta is being offered on Saturday for parents and children in connection with IU’s week three game against Western Kentucky.

IU Athletics is providing a free youth sports clinic, a chance to run out on the Memorial Stadium field, and discounted game tickets.

A release with more information from IU Athletics is below.

—————–

Bloomington, Indiana – IU Athletics is offering discounted youth football game tickets, a free youth sports clinic, and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for kids as part of Indiana Football Youth Sports Day on Sept. 17.

Young Athletes (ages 5-12) can take advantage of specially discounted $20 youth tickets to the Sept. 17 IU football game against Western Kentucky, which kicks off at Noon at IU’s Memorial Stadium. That same discount is available to the young athletes’ teammates and friends. Parents and coaches, meanwhile, can also take advantage of discounted game ticket pricing as well.

In advance of the IU-WKU football game, IU Athletics has also teamed up with the Hoosier Hills Credit Union and USA Football to offer a free youth sports clinic beginning at 9:30 am at the IU football practice field immediately north of Memorial Stadium. The Clinic is designed to be fun and informative, with offerings for youth in football, soccer, volleyball, basketball, baseball and softball.

At the conclusion of the sports clinic, participants who are interested will be invited to take part in a special youth sports clinic run out onto the Memorial Stadium field in advance of Saturday’s kick-off!

To sign up for the clinic, please visit HERE. To take advantage of the discounted game tickets or for additional questions, please contact Kurt Pangborn in the IU Ticket Office either via email ([email protected]) or at 812-855-4006.

The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not at Assembly”

Related