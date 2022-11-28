IU men’s soccer beats Marshall with a 1-0 win to reach the NCAA Elite Eight

BLOOMINGTON – As the red smoke cleared from the smoke bombs set off in a robust and rowdy Crimson Guard, IU’s student section serenaded defeated Marshall with a chorus of “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

It was cold, wet and windy, on the last night of Thanksgiving break, but that didn’t keep the several hundred students from turning out for No. 13 Indiana’s home finale Sunday night. And it didn’t stop the Hoosiers riding stout midfield play and Excellence out wide to a 1-0 win, and a place in the NCAA tournament national quarterfinal.

That game will be played either Friday or Saturday, with the Hoosiers guaranteed to be on the road against the Winner of No. 5 Stanford vs. No. 12 UNC-Greensboro. It will be Indiana’s 28th quarterfinal appearance, tightening its grip on the NCAA’s all-time record.

“Twenty-eight, it’s amazing what this program’s done, and yet it feels like it’s your first,” Coach Todd Yeagley said. “That’s how excited I am, and the team. You just want more.”

In a rematch of the 2020 national championship game Indiana lost in golden-goal fashion a year ago spring, Marshall once again presented both physical and technical challenges. The Thundering Herd employed a three-man back line, tilting their formation toward IU’s left to neutralize playmaking Winger Ryan Wittenbrink.

