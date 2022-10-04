IU men’s and women’s basketball floating heads schedule posters now available for purchase – Inside the Hall

Indiana Athletics announced today that the floating heads schedule posters for men’s and women’s basketball are available for purchase.

The men’s poster is available here and the Women’s poster is available here.

The complete details are below:

Bloomington, Indiana – The iconic Indiana Men’s and Women’s Basketball floating heads schedule posters are now available for the 2022-23 season. A tradition that goes back to the 1981-82 men’s basketball season, the floating heads schedule posters are great resources for the upcoming men’s and women’s basketball seasons and wonderful collector’s pieces for Hoosier fans. The 24″ x 30″ posters will be available for purchase at the Indiana Team Store’s on-line and retail locations this week. Posters are $12 a piece (plus shipping and handling for on-line orders). Fans attending Hoosier Hysteria Hoosier on Oct. 7 can plan to purchase their posters at the Indiana Team Store located inside the west doors of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall beginning at 6 pm, one hour before the start of IU Basketball’s season tip-off event. The posters will also be available at the IU Team Store’s second retail location in the Carmichael Center at 530 Kirkwood Avenue, which is directly across the street from the IU Sample Gates. The posters are being produced by Campus Ink, a Name, Image, and Likeness company that has partnered with the members of the IU Men’s and Women’s Basketball to offer Hoosier fans an affordable pricing model that also permits each student-athlete to be compensated for their name, image and likeness through the sales of this year’s posters. Campus Ink is also offering opportunities for discounted bulk order pricing and for businesses interested in creating a branded version of the poster. Details on those opportunities can be found HERE.

