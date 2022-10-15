IU football vs. Maryland — Live blog and discussion (Maryland 14 Indiana 10 – 2nd) – The Daily Hoosier

The Daily Hoosier is live at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington for Indiana (3-3) vs. Maryland (4-2).

The game will be televised on ESPN2 and kicks off at around 3:30 pm Eastern.

SECOND QUARTER

TOUCHDOWN INDIANA: Bazelak to Henderson for 44 yards. 8-play 67-yard drive included a successful fourth down conversion in IU territory. 9:52 left, 14-10 Maryland.

51-yard Maryland field goal is NO GOOD.

Maryland has the ball, 3rd and 5 at the IU 33. 12:47 left. Timeout.

Indiana 3-and-out. 14:32 left in the half.

TOUCHDOWN MARYLAND: Terps score on the first play of the quarter. 18-yard TD pass, Tagovailoa to Dippre. Maryland goes 8-plays, 71 yards. 14-3 Maryland, 14:49 left in the half.

FIRST QUARTER

End of first, 7-3 Maryland. Terps ball, 2nd and 6 at the IU 18-yard line. Current drive is 7 plays, 53 yards.

Indiana’s ball, 1st and 10 at their own 20 with 5:15 left in the first.

FIELD GOAL INDIANA: Charles Campbell is good from 38 yards. 11-play, 55-yard drive for IU. Bazelak to Simmons for 40 yards set up the score. Intentional grounding penalty stalled the drive. 8:53 remaining, 7-3 Maryland.

TOUCHDOWN MARYLAND: Tua Tagovailoa runs it in from three yards out. Terps go four plays and 29 yards after the IU turnover. 7-0 Maryland, 13:03 left.

Interception by Maryland on IU’s first play from scrimmage.

Maryland has won the toss and deferred to the second half.

HERE COME THE HOOSIERS. pic.twitter.com/DQwJX5d7Tf — Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 15, 2022

PREGAME UPDATES

The Daily Hoosier’s Seth Tow and Patrick Felts are on location for pre-game.

Indiana is wearing cream pants with Crimson jerseys. Maryland is wearing all white.

INJURY NOTES

Tight end AJ Barner is OUT

Cornerback Jaylin Williams is OUT

Linebacker Cam Jones is OUT

Wide receiver DJ Matthews is in uniform, expected to play

Wide receiver Javon Swinton is uniform and will play

Guard Kahlil Benson is in uniform, expected to play

Tight end James Bomba is in uniform, expected to play

Linebacker Jared Casey is in uniform, expected to play

Wide receiver David Baker is in uniform, expected to play.

Reserve Offensive linemen Chris Bradberry and Randy Holtz continue to be out.

Freshmen tight ends Ryan Miller and Brody Foley continue to be out.

