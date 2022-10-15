IU football vs. Maryland — Live blog and discussion (Maryland 14 Indiana 10 – 2nd) – The Daily Hoosier
The Daily Hoosier is live at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington for Indiana (3-3) vs. Maryland (4-2).
Join us for live updates throughout the day, and participate in the discussion thread below.
The game will be televised on ESPN2 and kicks off at around 3:30 pm Eastern.
Refresh the page for updates before, during, and after the game and stay tuned for post-game coverage.
SECOND QUARTER
TOUCHDOWN INDIANA: Bazelak to Henderson for 44 yards. 8-play 67-yard drive included a successful fourth down conversion in IU territory. 9:52 left, 14-10 Maryland.
51-yard Maryland field goal is NO GOOD.
Maryland has the ball, 3rd and 5 at the IU 33. 12:47 left. Timeout.
Indiana 3-and-out. 14:32 left in the half.
TOUCHDOWN MARYLAND: Terps score on the first play of the quarter. 18-yard TD pass, Tagovailoa to Dippre. Maryland goes 8-plays, 71 yards. 14-3 Maryland, 14:49 left in the half.
FIRST QUARTER
End of first, 7-3 Maryland. Terps ball, 2nd and 6 at the IU 18-yard line. Current drive is 7 plays, 53 yards.
Indiana’s ball, 1st and 10 at their own 20 with 5:15 left in the first.
FIELD GOAL INDIANA: Charles Campbell is good from 38 yards. 11-play, 55-yard drive for IU. Bazelak to Simmons for 40 yards set up the score. Intentional grounding penalty stalled the drive. 8:53 remaining, 7-3 Maryland.
TOUCHDOWN MARYLAND: Tua Tagovailoa runs it in from three yards out. Terps go four plays and 29 yards after the IU turnover. 7-0 Maryland, 13:03 left.
Interception by Maryland on IU’s first play from scrimmage.
Maryland has won the toss and deferred to the second half.
HERE COME THE HOOSIERS. pic.twitter.com/DQwJX5d7Tf
— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 15, 2022
PREGAME UPDATES
The Daily Hoosier’s Seth Tow and Patrick Felts are on location for pre-game.
Indiana is wearing cream pants with Crimson jerseys. Maryland is wearing all white.
INJURY NOTES
- Tight end AJ Barner is OUT
- Cornerback Jaylin Williams is OUT
- Linebacker Cam Jones is OUT
- Wide receiver DJ Matthews is in uniform, expected to play
- Wide receiver Javon Swinton is uniform and will play
- Guard Kahlil Benson is in uniform, expected to play
- Tight end James Bomba is in uniform, expected to play
- Linebacker Jared Casey is in uniform, expected to play
- Wide receiver David Baker is in uniform, expected to play.
- Reserve Offensive linemen Chris Bradberry and Randy Holtz continue to be out.
- Freshmen tight ends Ryan Miller and Brody Foley continue to be out.
