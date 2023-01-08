IU football lands commitment from Stanford transfer linebacker Jacob Mangum-Farrar – The Daily Hoosier

Stanford transfer linebacker Jacob Mangum-Farrar became the latest Portal addition in what has been a busy two days for the IU football program.

Mangum-Farrar announced the news on his Instagram page.

The 6-foot-4 and 235 pound Texas product appeared in 20 games over the last two years for the Cardinal.

In 2022 he started eight of the nine games he was healthy and had 44 tackles including 1.5 for a loss, 2 passes defended and a forced fumble. He had 10 tackles and .5 sacks in a 16-14 upset win at Notre Dame.

In 2021 he made four starts in 11 games at inside linebacker and finished eighth on the team with 41 tackles, adding a sack and a pass breakup.

The 4-Star Recruit played in four games as a true freshman in 2018, then missed nearly all of 2019 and 2020 with an injury suffered in Sept. 2019 against USC.

Mangum-Farrar has one season of eligibility remaining. Indiana lost linebackers Cam Jones and Bradley Jennings to Eligibility following the 2022 season.

They prepped at Kempner HS in Sugar Land, Texas. He was the nation’s 316th-best Recruit by 247Sports and the nation’s 23rd-best outside linebacker.

For a complete recap of IU’s offseason roster activity, GO HERE:

IU football: 2022 postseason transfer Portal tracker and other roster activity

The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not at Assembly”

Related