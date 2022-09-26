IU football has grit, doesn’t quit vs. Cincinnati but concerns remain

CINCINNATI — There came a moment in the first half where this felt very familiar. A 17-10 Cincinnati lead turned into a two-touchdown lead, then a three-touchdown lead, then four. At halftime, Cincinnati led 38-10.

Mistakes compounding. Last season, IU let things snowball, which was a sizeable part of why it finished 2-10. Take, for instance, IU’s blowout loss at Iowa, where the Hoosiers never fully recovered from Tyler Goodson’s punch-in-the-mouth touchdown run. Take, for instance, the loss against Cincinnati last season. When Micah McFadden was ejected for targeting in the second quarter, Indiana was up 14-0. The Hoosiers went on to lose the game 38-24.

There was a certain symmetry to the situation Saturday, where IU could’ve laid down and rolled over after a dismal first half. But it didn’t. The Hoosiers outscored Cincinnati 14-7 in the second half. To be clear, there were many negatives that came out of Saturday. But even in its 45-24 loss, IU showed redeeming intangible characteristics. That is progress from last season.

IU’s gap between tangible and intangible qualities leaves reason for both optimism and concern. This is a very flawed team, and even its three wins so far this season have left questions. IU has shown character, which is one thing. Executing is another.

“We have fought,” IU senior Lance Bryant said postgame. “We have no quit. Like in the past, it was just like, when they get up it’s like ‘oh, we lost.’ Now, it’s like ‘let’s keep fighting, let’s keep playing. Let’s figure it out, figure out a way to win.’”

The Hoosiers were down late in the game against Illinois but came through on a game-winning offensive drive. In the following game against Idaho, IU trailed 10-0 at halftime before coming back to win. Against Western Kentucky, the Hoosiers trailed late in the game, before tying the score and forcing overtime, leading to a Charles Campbell game-winning field goal. On Saturday, IU was outclassed in the first half before turning it around in the second half.

“(At halftime) I talked about finding out what this team is made of, what kind of character we (have),” IU Coach Tom Allen said. “We’ve talked about having great character, having grit, having those kind of qualities. But we had never been down by 28 in the first half this season, so I wanted to see who I could count on when things get hard. I wanted to see who we can trust when everything’s going against us. And so I was proud of the guys for responding, without question.”

There are various glaring issues, which can be broadly defined by the overarching theme of inconsistency. On Saturday, the contrast between IU’s first and second half was a portrait of that.

The offensive line, which was arguably the biggest concern entering the season, has struggled. There have been injuries, too, that IU couldn’t really afford. Veteran Matthew Bedford is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL against Illinois. Center Zach Carpenter has missed the past two games with a hand injury. On Saturday, there was somewhat of a revolving door on the Offensive line.

IU’s Offensive line struggles have made life more difficult for the rest of the offense, although not all of the shortcomings should be attributed to that. As he has for most of the season, quarterback Connor Bazelak played well and poorly for stretches. He finished the game 31-of-66 for 280 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, plus a fumble that was returned for a touchdown. The same inconsistent theme is applicable to IU’s running back duo of Shaun Shivers and Josh Henderson.

Perhaps no one exemplifies IU’s split between admirable intangibles and concurrently inconsistent performance on Saturday more than Tiawan Mullen. In the first quarter, Mullen got torched for a 75-yard touchdown. They gave up another touchdown in the second quarter, although it was good coverage. IU’s defense was exposed in the first half but responded by only allowing seven second-half points. Early in the second half, Mullen came up with an interception.

“At the end of the day,” Mullen said, “I take full responsibility for those two passes, two touchdowns.”

Taking ownership is a start, but improving also likely requires Correcting mistakes. More broadly than just Mullen, IU’s secondary is a testament to the gap between the Hoosiers’ grit and flaws. IU’s secondary was supposed to be a bright spot of its defense. It was a major reason for the program’s meteoric 2020 season. But much of that game-changing ability has been absent since that season. The Veteran secondary holdovers from 2020 need to start playing like the Cornerstone Defenders they are supposed to be. Mullen is included in that.

“We just got to go back in the lab and prepare, do the little things,” Mullen said. “And just — it’s football at the end of the day. And we’re not just gonna let this loss define us.”

IU could’ve let the first half define it, but it didn’t. It could’ve given up in each of the past four games, but didn’t. There are still problems that need fixing. Perhaps the Fate of IU’s season lies in if — or when — the Hoosiers can harmonize tangibles with intangibles.