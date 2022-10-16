IU first Division I program with 700 losses

Indiana football is No. 1 … in futility.

Saturday’s 38-33 loss to Maryland was the 700th in IU’s history, the first Division I program to hit that mark. To be fair, the Hoosiers have been playing since that Inaugural 0-1 season under AB Woodford in 1887. Coincidentally, 1887 was the first year we observed Groundhog Day, and IU football fans know the feeling.

>> No IU Coach has left with a winning record since Bo McMillin went 63-48-1 between 1934-47.

>> After IU’s 60-0 loss to Purdue in 1891, Hoosiers fans probably thought it couldn’t get any worse. A year later, the Boilermakers beat IU 68-0, which remains the school’s heaviest defeat.

