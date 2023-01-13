IU basketball vs. Wisconsin preview: Losing streaks, TV, radio

Indiana basketball is trying to snap two losing streaks when Wisconsin visits in Big Ten play.

The Hoosiers (what’s the origin of “Hoosier,” anyway?) have lost three games in a row, most recently to Penn State, 85-66. IU (10-6, 1-4), which was never competitive after the opening minutes, gave up 18 3-pointers. Trayce Jackson-Davis averages 17.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.0 blocked shots, while Jalen Hood-Schifino adds 13.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

What happened to Indiana basketball?

How missing injured starters Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson has hurt them on both ends against Iowa, Northwestern and Penn State over the past week:

∎ Only Jackson-Davis and Hood-Schifino scored in double figures against Iowa and Northwestern. Jackson-Davis has averaged 38 minutes and 20.7 points in the past three games, while Hood-Schifino plays 35 minutes and scores 21.7 points.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button