IU basketball vs. St. Francis — live blog and discussion thread (pre-game notes) — The Daily Hoosier

The Daily Hoosier will be live at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for IU basketball’s second exhibition against St. Francis.
Check back for updates starting at around 5:45 pm Eastern, and use the discussion thread below for both pre-game and during the contest.
The game tips at 7 pm Eastern on BTN Plus.
This story will be updated continuously throughout the evening.
Game Day Essentials
Indiana vs. St. Francis (Exhibition)
- Tip Time: Thursday, 7 pm Eastern
- Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana
- Television/Stream: BTN Plus (Jack Edwards, Max Parker, Abby Haymond)
- IU Radio Network: IU Radio Network
- Series: First meeting
- In-game Stats: Live stats
Pre-game Notes:
- Trayce Jackson-Davis is in uniform
- Tamar Bates is in uniform
- Malik Reneau is in uniform
- Kaleb Banks not in uniform
- Logan Duncomb not in uniform
Damon Bailey’s son Brayton on the floor warming up. #iubb pic.twitter.com/jOH7Krc6rs
— Mike Schumann @ The Daily Hoosier (@daily_hoosier) November 3, 2022
Saint Francis junior guard Brayton Bailey is the son of Indiana great Damon Bailey. The Bedford native averaged 19.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game during his 1994 All-American season that ended with a trip to the Sweet 16. Bailey, the 1990 Indiana Mr. Basketball, played in 108 IU victories, including an IU -record 11 NCAA Tournament wins.
Son of an IU basketball Legend to start against Hoosiers in Thursday exhibition
