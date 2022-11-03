IU basketball vs. St. Francis — live blog and discussion thread (pre-game notes) — The Daily Hoosier

The Daily Hoosier will be live at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for IU basketball’s second exhibition against St. Francis.

Check back for updates starting at around 5:45 pm Eastern, and use the discussion thread below for both pre-game and during the contest.

The game tips at 7 pm Eastern on BTN Plus.

This story will be updated continuously throughout the evening.

Game Day Essentials

Indiana vs. St. Francis (Exhibition)

Tip Time: Thursday, 7 pm Eastern

Thursday, 7 pm Eastern Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana Television/Stream: BTN Plus (Jack Edwards, Max Parker, Abby Haymond)

BTN Plus (Jack Edwards, Max Parker, Abby Haymond) IU Radio Network: IU Radio Network

IU Radio Network Series : First meeting

: First meeting In-game Stats: Live stats

Pre-game Notes:

Trayce Jackson-Davis is in uniform

Tamar Bates is in uniform

Malik Reneau is in uniform

Kaleb Banks not in uniform

Logan Duncomb not in uniform

Damon Bailey’s son Brayton on the floor warming up. #iubb pic.twitter.com/jOH7Krc6rs — Mike Schumann @ The Daily Hoosier (@daily_hoosier) November 3, 2022

See Also:

Saint Francis junior guard Brayton Bailey is the son of Indiana great Damon Bailey. The Bedford native averaged 19.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game during his 1994 All-American season that ended with a trip to the Sweet 16. Bailey, the 1990 Indiana Mr. Basketball, played in 108 IU victories, including an IU -record 11 NCAA Tournament wins.

Son of an IU basketball Legend to start against Hoosiers in Thursday exhibition

The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not at Assembly”

Related