IU basketball vs. Marian live blog and discussion (1st half) – The Daily Hoosier

HALFTIME: INDIANA 42 MARIAN 21

Halftime stats:

FIRST HALF

Indiana 40, Marian 19. 1:09 left. Timeout. Race Thompson 3-of-3 from three, team high 13 points.

Indiana leads 33-13, 4:52 left. Timeout Marian. Indiana appears to have gone through its rotation. Anthony Leal and Kaleb Banks have not come off the bench yet.

Under-8 timeout, IU leads 26-13. Race Thompson leads IU with 10 points including two 3-pointers. Xavier Johnson is 0-of-7 from the field.

CJ Gunn and Logan Duncomb both check in after the timeout.

Under-12 timeout, IU leads 21-5. Hoosiers shooting 64 percent from the field. 11:11 remaining.

Indiana leads 19-5, with 12:32 left in the first half. Timeout. Race Thompson leads IU with seven including a 3-pointer. Jalen Hood-Schifino has six.

Jordan Geronimo is the first player off the bench for IU. Trey Galloway second.

At the under 16 timeout, it’s IU 10, Marian 0. Race Thompson leads IU with four points. The Knights are 0-of-6 from the field.

Indiana has opened the game on a 10-0 run three minutes in.

PRE-GAME NOTES

The main pre-game update is both Trayce Jackson-Davis and Tamar Bates are not in uniform and will not play today. Jackson-Davis appears to be dealing with a right hand/wrist injury. Bates is on his feet and doesn’t have any kind of obvious injury.

Malik Reneau is expected to start in place of Jackson-Davis, along with Xavier Johnson, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Miller Kopp and Race Thompson.

IU’s official release on Bates and Jackson-Davis:

Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and sophomore guard Tamar Bates will both be inactive today for Indiana for precautionary reasons. No further questions will be addressed at this point. The program will provide further details when available.

