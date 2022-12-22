IU basketball starting point guard Xavier Johnson had surgery on Wednesday – The Daily Hoosier

Indiana guard Xavier Johnson had surgery on his broken right foot on Wednesday, The Daily Hoosier can confirm.

Jeff Goodman of Stadium first reported the news via Twitter.

“This is going to bring the best version out of me,” Johnson said on Twitter soon after the news broke. “Thanking everyone for their support. 0 gone be back on the court soon.”

Indiana is unable to confirm a recovery timeline for Johnson at this time, saying only that he is out “indefinitely.” Head Coach Mike Woodson cast doubt on whether Johnson will return this season when he said “we’ll wait on X if he ever gets the chance to come back” on his Monday radio show.

Johnson suffered the injury when he fell awkwardly in the first half of a game on Saturday against Kansas. He was helped to the locker room without putting weight on the foot.

Trey Galloway started in place of Johnson on Tuesday evening when Indiana faced Elon. Johnson was at the game wearing a medical boot and he was utilizing a scooter to avoid placing weight on the foot. It was the first game of Johnson’s five-season college career that he missed due to an injury.

Through 11 games, Johnson is averaging 9.9 points, 4.9 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 turnovers and 1.2 steals per game in 25.2 minutes per contest. He’s shooting 41.5 percent from the field overall, including 37 percent from behind the 3-point arc.

UPDATE: Indiana Athletics put out the following statement on Johnson after this story was published —

Indiana University men’s basketball fifth-year senior guard Xavier Johnson will be out indefinitely after undergoing surgery today for an injury he suffered Saturday at Kansas. The program is hopeful he will return before the end of the season. In 11 games, Johnson is averaging 9.9 points and leads the team with 54 assists and 13 steals, while shooting 37.0% from 3-point range. An Honorable mention All-Big Ten pick a season ago, he averaged 12.1 points and was third in the Big Ten in assists at 5.1 per game. In his career, which began at Pittsburgh, he has scored 1,674 points.

The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not at Assembly”

Related