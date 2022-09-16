IU basketball staff visits some familiar faces, and new names emerge in week two on the road – The Daily Hoosier

The IU basketball staff continued to jet around the country during week two of the fall recruiting period.

And their visits to high school prospects over the last week provided more clues as to both the staff priorities and new names worth a mention.

Here are some of the prospects the IU staff saw this week.

The fall recruiting period runs all the way through to November signing.

National Reporter Adam Zagoria and others said Indiana had Mike Woodson and all three assistants in Florida to see the Montverde Academy team this week. The Hoosiers have three priority prospects on that roster, and all three of Derik Queen, Liam McNeeley and Asa Newell are slated to be in Bloomington over the next month.

The Hoosiers were also at fellow Florida-based national prep powerhouse IMG Academy according to multiple reports. The obvious prospect there is 2024 wing Bryson Tuckerbut several reports also tied the IU staff to the 2023 center Braden Pierce. The 7-footer isn’t ranked but does have offers from NC State, Rutgers and mid-majors. If Indiana doesn’t land 2023 center Arrinten Page, could they make a late push for Pierce? That’s something to at least keep an eye on.

As we previously reported, the IU staff had a presence at a third basketball factory — Georgia based Overtime Elite. There Assistant Yasir Rosemond offered top-5 2024 prospect Naas Cunninghamand also checked in on Jahki Howard, Jayden Williams and Bryson Tiller.

6-foot-11 2024 big man Peyton Marshall (pictured) is an intriguing prospect, and several reports had IU visiting him this week. The Marietta, Ga. product is listed at over 300 pounds and ranked in the top-50 in its class. Marshall has several high major offers. It will be interesting to see if IU enters the Fray as they look to replenish their frontcourt.

Moving down another class, 2025 6-foot-11 Malachi Moreno is on the IU Radar and another big man name to know. The Great Crossing HS (Georgetown, Ky.) product ran with Adidas based Indiana Elite over the summer, and the IU staff has been consistently showing interest.

Class of 2024 guard Dylan Harper has worked his way up to the national top-10, and Indiana is continuing to push. The staff was in New Jersey this week according to Andrew Slater. We caught up with Harper and got his thoughts on IU at Peach Jam in July.

Ace Bailey is another elite 2024 prospect the IU staff Rosemond saw this week according to reports. The 5-star Georgia product has been on the IU Radar for a long time.

On Thursday the Mike Woodson and Yasir Rosemond went down to Heritage Hills HS in southern Indiana to visit the 2025 forward Trent Sisley. He’ll be in Bloomington for a visit this weekend along with fellow in-state 2025 star and AAU teammate Jalen Haralsonaccording to a report by national analyst Travis Branham of 247Sports.

Some other IU prospects and targets we’ve been able to confirm the staff has seen in the last week or plans to see include familiar names such as class of 2025 guard Trey McKennay, 2024 guard Dink Pate2023 commit Gabe Cupps2024 guards Jonathan Powell2024 big man Raleigh Burgessand 2024 forward Jesse McCulloch.

It’s also the time of year when high school freshman names start popping on the radar, and there have been a few of those as well, including the Louisville trio Jayden Johnson, Jordan Bender and Sam Mbingazo.

For more on IU’s activity on the first couple days of the recruiting period last week, GO HERE.

For a complete list of Indiana’s 2023 through 2026 prospects and targets, GO HERE.

