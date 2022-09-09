IU basketball staff busy on first day of fall recruiting period – The Daily Hoosier

Indiana continues to make it abundantly clear — regardless of class, 2025 point guard Jalen Haralson is a top priority.

Mike Woodson and all three of his assistants — Kenya Hunter, Yasir Rosemond and Brian Walsh — were at a 6:30 am workout for Haralson on Friday, the first day coaches were allowed to hit the road and watch prospects during the fall recruiting period. Fishers head Coach Garrett Winegar confirmed that plan to The Daily Hoosier yesterday.

The fall period is unique because unlike the spring and summer when several prospects are playing in the same event, college staff must go where the prospects live. And that means staff priorities are revealed.

The Friday visit follows a pattern now for the IU staff when it comes to Haralson. All four coaches watched several of Haralson’s games six weeks ago at the Peach Invitational in Georgia, along with his teammate and fellow 2025 in-state priority Trent Sisley.

“They are very interested in me and Trent, and what we can do at our age,” Haralson told The Daily Hoosier of Indiana’s involvement when we talked to him down in Georgia. “It’s cool that the whole coaching staff was here, including Coach Woodson for two games.”

The interest is being reciprocated by Haralson, who took an unofficial visit last month to IU and has two more visits planned.

From the Haralson visit, the IU staff fanned out, with each Coach hitting some of their top priorities as Friday open gym schedules allowed.

According to 247Sports national analyst Travis Branham, the IU staff will visit 2024 forwards Derrick Queen and Liam McNeeley is Friday at Montverde Academy in Florida. Hunter is the point person with the national prep school powerhouse. Both players are also expected at IU for official visits in late September.

As we previously reported, the IU staff is expected to be in Georgia today to visit the priority class of 2023 4-star forward/center Arrinten’s Page. Woodson and Rosemond should be in Marietta for that stop. The 6-foot-9 Page confirmed to The Daily Hoosier they were coming on Friday. He is IU’s primary remaining class of 2023 target at this time and he is expected to make a college decision in the coming weeks. For more on that decision, GO HERE.

According to George Hill All Indy Coach Mike Saunders, Walsh stopped by Lawrence North HS on the Indianapolis Northeast side later in the morning to watch the class of 2025 guard Azavier Robinson. The 6-foot-1 point guard is one of the top in-state Playmakers in the sophomore class and has been on the IU Radar for a while.

Stay tuned. We’ll update this report if we uncover any other stops along the way.

