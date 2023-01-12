IU basketball: Penn State 85 Indiana 66 — Three keys | Highlights

UNIVERSITY PARK — Indiana lost to Penn State on Wednesday evening by a final score of 85-66 at the Bryce Jordan Center. It is Indiana’s sixth loss in its last nine games.

The Hoosiers trailed 37-26 at halftime. They were led by Trayce Jackson-Davis with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Indiana (10-6, 1-4) will host Wisconsin on Saturday.

See also: Mike Woodson and Trey Galloway discuss loss to Penn State

THREE KEYS TO THE GAME (will be expanded)

1. Hoosiers can’t guard the perimeter. This might have been the only key to the game. Penn State torched IU from beyond the 3-point arc with 18 makes on 31 attempts. Seth Lundy and Andrew Funk were both 7-of-12 for Penn State to lead the way. The Nittany Lions routinely got to the paint via dribble penetration and kicked it out to open shooters.

2. Threes and frees a problem once again. Indiana made just 4-of-14 from behind the 3-point arc, and just 10-of-18 at the free throw line. Obviously Penn State was able to make more Threes than IU even attempted, and the Nittany Lions outscored the Hoosiers 54-12 from beyond the arc. IU got 14 more free throw attempts than PSU, but the Hoosiers couldn’t capitalize.

3. Indiana’s defense shredded. It was more than just 3-point shooting, as PSU shot 54 percent from the field overall and had 19 assists on 32 field goals, and only turned it over seven times. It was the fifth straight high major opponent that scored 84 or more against IU — all losses.

HIGHLIGHTS

FINAL BOX SCORE

The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not at Assembly”

Related