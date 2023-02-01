IU basketball: Maryland 66 Indiana 55 — Three keys | Highlights

COLLEGE PARK, Maryland — Indiana lost to Maryland on Tuesday evening by a final score of 66-55 at the Xfinity Center.

The Hoosiers trailed 37-29 at Halftime and were led in the game by Trayce Jackson-Davis with 18 points and a building record 20 rebounds. Race Thompson added 11 points.

1. Indiana’s offense ineffective against press and half court defense. The Hoosiers needed nearly 10 seconds to break Maryland’s press and get into their half court offense, and that left little time to diagnose the Terps changing defense and get into anything. IU shot just 37.5 percent, had 12 turnovers, and never got into any kind of flow on the Offensive end. Trayce Jackson-Davis only had 13 attempts from the field.

2. Rough night for Jalen Hood-Schifino. Indiana’s star point guard was coming off a massive game, but he made just 1-of-14 shots and had four turnovers. With Trey Galloway in foul trouble throughout the game and Xavier Johnson still out with an injury, a lot was placed on Hood-Schifino’s shoulders against the press and changing defense, but he didn’t have it on this night.

3. A major foul and free throw discrepancy. Whether poor play by Indiana or inconsistent officiating — or both — IU committed 20 fouls to Maryland’s 12, and the Terrapins enjoyed 29 free throw attempts to just 12 for the Hoosiers. Maryland cashed in from the line, making 25 of their chances, good for 86.2 percent. IU head Coach Mike Woodson thought it was a major factor. “Two physical teams, it’s too lopsided in terms of free throws,” Woodson said. “They shoot 29, we shoot 12, that’s the game right there.”

