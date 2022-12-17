IU basketball: Kansas 84 Indiana 62 — Three keys | Highlights

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Indiana lost to Kansas on Saturday by a final score of 84-62 at the Allen Fieldhouse.

The Hoosiers were led in the game by Trayce Jackson-Davis with 13 points. Race Thompson and Jalen Hood-Schifino had 11 apiece.

THREE KEYS TO THE GAME

1. Jumped at the start again. In what appeared to be a repeat of the Arizona game, Indiana fell behind early and things snowballed quickly. A 12-2 Kansas lead ballooned to 42-20 with 2:32 left in the first half, and Indiana was in catch-up mode the rest of the way. They never got back to within double figures.

2. Nothing in the paint. Kansas kept Indiana from scoring its preferred way — in the paint. The Jayhawks cut off driving Lanes and doubled every time the ball entered the post. KU outscored the Hoosiers 50-24, a complete inversion of how IU wants to play.

3. Give it away, give it away, give it away now. Indiana had a season high 23 turnovers on the day at the Allen Fieldhouse. Even when they didn’t cough it up, the Hoosiers were still inefficient offensively. They made just 20-of-53 shots, 37.7 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS

FINAL BOX SCORE

