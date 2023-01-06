IU basketball: Iowa 91 Indiana 89 — Three keys | Highlights

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Indiana lost to Iowa on Thursday evening at Carver Hawkeye Arena by a final score of 91-89.

The Hoosiers were led in the game by Trayce Jackson-Davis with 30 points and 9 rebounds. Jalen Hood-Schifino had 21 points and 9 assists.

Indiana (10-4, 1-2) hosts Northwestern at Noon Eastern on Sunday in Bloomington.

See also: Mike Woodson and Trayce Jackson-Davis discuss the game.

THREE KEYS TO THE GAME

1. Massive first half lead blown. Indiana opened the game with a 28-7 lead, and they led 35-15 with 9:59 left in the first half. IU forward Race Thompson was injured late in the first half and IU still led 40-28. The Hawkeyes cut the lead to 10 at halftime and took the lead with 11:35 left in the second half. The runs continued as IU went on a 12-2 push in the final seven minutes to retake the lead 84-78 before collapsing late. The Hoosiers led for 31 minutes of the game. 11 Indiana first half turnovers contributed significantly to the initial Iowa comeback.

2. Indiana’s defense shredded. The Hawkeyes shot 48 percent from the field and scored 1.26 points per possession including 53.6 and 1.46 respectively in the second half. The Hoosiers committed 23 fouls which led to a 22-of-25 night at the free throw line for the Hawkeyes. Iowa put five players in double figures, and they scored 46 points in the paint — a clear sign Indiana provided little resistance. Iowa also helped their own cause with 13 Offensive rebounds.

3. No answers for Murray. For the third straight game against Iowa, IU had no answers for one of the Murray twins. With Keegan in the NBA, Kris Murray torched IU for the second straight time in Iowa City with 30 points. Thompson was tasked with the initial assignment to guard him. Murray only had 7 points with 4:27 left in the first half when Thompson went down with an injury. Indiana tried to stop him with several different players to no avail.

HIGHLIGHTS

FINAL BOX SCORE

The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not at Assembly”

Related