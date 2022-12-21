IU basketball: Indiana 96 Elon 72 — Three keys | Highlights

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana defeated Elon on Tuesday evening by a final score of 96-72 on Tuesday evening at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Indiana was led in the game by Race Thompson with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Jalen Hood-Schifino added 17 points and 7 rebounds. The Hoosiers led at the half 47-29.

Indiana (9-3) will host Kennesaw State on Friday evening to round out non-conference play.

1. Role players step up. Indiana was missing both Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson on Tuesday, and in their absence several players had significant production. Jalen Hood-Schifino (17), CJ Gunn (11) and Logan Duncomb (10) all had career high scoring totals. Kaleb Banks matched his career high with eight.

2. The interior dominance you’d expect. The advanced metrics indicated this was a game IU should dominate on the inside, and they did just that. The Hoosiers outscored Elo 58-24 in the paint, had a 39-23 rebounding margin, and a 6-0 block margin. Race Thompson was an efficient 9-of-13 from the field and he blocked four shots on the night.

3. Hoosiers force turnovers. IU head Coach Mike Woodson wasn’t happy with the Perimeter defensive execution on ball screens, and Elon was able to score when they got off shots. But Indiana forced 19 turnovers and scored 18 points off those turnovers. Indiana had 11 steals on the night.

