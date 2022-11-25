IU basketball: Indiana 90 Jackson State 51 — Three keys | Highlights

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana defeated Jackson State by a final score of 90-51 on Friday afternoon at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

The Hoosiers led 44-28 at Halftime and were led in the game by Tamar Bates with 22 points and four assists. Xavier Johnson had 16 points and four assists, and Jordan Geronimo had a team high six rebounds.

THREE KEYS TO THE GAME

1. Bates and Johnson fill it up. Everyone has been waiting for the Tamar Bates breakout game, and it came on Friday afternoon in a big way as the sophomore guard hit career highs with 22 points and four assists. Bates was an efficient 8-of-11 from the field including 4-of-6 from three. Xavier Johnson got IU going early and added 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting including 4-of-8 from three and four assists.

2. Hoosiers share the ball. Jackson State threw a zone and other looks at Indiana which required extra passes. The Hoosiers had 23 assists on 34 field goals. Several of the assists came in transition as well as IU forced 22 turnovers and got 24 points on the fast break. The Hoosiers also managed to keep their turnovers in check with just 10 for the game.

3. Bench and paint dominance (again). This one is on repeat and expected against undersized low-majors like Jackson State. The Hoosiers held a 44-18 point advantage in the paint and a 49-10 margin in bench points.

