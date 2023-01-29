IU basketball: Indiana 86 Ohio State 70 — Three keys | Highlights

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana defeated Ohio State on Saturday evening at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall by a final score of 86-70. Indiana is on a five-game Big Ten winning streak for the first time since 2016.

The Hoosiers (15-6, 6-4) were led in the game by Jalen Hood-Schifino with 24 points. Trayce Jackson-Davis added 18 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists. Malik Reneau had 15 points and eight rebounds.

Indiana (15-6, 6-4) will next travel to Maryland on Tuesday.

See also: Woodson, Banks and Reneau discuss the game.

THREE KEYS TO THE GAME (Will be expanded)

1. Hood-Schifino erupts in the first half. IU freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino poured in 17 of the Hoosiers’ first 21 points, and he had 20 at the break. For the game Hood-Schifino scored 24 points and made six threes. It was revealed after the game that he was under the weather. Hood-Schifino also had just one turnover and added three assists, two steals and a block.

2. A 17-1 close to the first half. The game was tied at 29 with 5:37 left, but Indiana closed the first half on a 17-1 run. Ohio State did not score in the final five minutes. The Buckeyes would never get to within single digits in the second half. Other than that run, the game was largely a back-and-forth affair.

3. A superior bench. Indiana got contributions from several players off the bench, including freshmen Malik Reneau (15 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists), Kaleb Banks (5 points, 7 rebounds), along with Tamar Bates (7 points, 2 assists). Indiana’s bench outscored OSU 29-17.

HIGHLIGHTS

FINAL STATS

The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not at Assembly”

Related