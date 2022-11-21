IU basketball: Indiana 86 Miami (Ohio) 56 — Three keys | Highlights

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana defeated Miami (Ohio) by a final score of 86-56 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday evening.

The Hoosiers led at Halftime 43-26 and were led in the game by Trayce Jackson-Davis with 17 points and 16 rebounds.

IU (4-0) returns to action on Wednesday evening at 6:30 pm Eastern when they face Little Rock at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

THREE KEYS TO THE GAME

1. Indiana’s size advantage too much. Indiana dominated in the paint and on the glass against the undersized RedHawks. IU enjoyed a 42-16 points advantage in the paint, and won the rebounding margin 46-35. The Hoosiers made 24-of-42 (57 percent) shots from two while limiting Miami to just 12-of-34 (35 percent) from inside the arc.

2. Jackson-Davis is another level. Following a dominant effort Friday evening at Xavier, senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis took full advantage of his 25 minutes on the floor. He had 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting and was one shy of his career high with 16 rebounds. On the season he’s made 34-of-45 shots, good for 75.5 percent. He also made 5-of-7 free throws on the night and is on a career-best 71.4 percent pace from the stripe.

3. Hoosiers close out the first half. With effective early 3-point shooting, Miami kept things interesting for the first 13 minutes. The RedHawks were down just 21-20 relatively late in the first half, as Indiana appeared to show some tired legs after a quick turnaround from a Friday night win over Xavier. They opened the game 4-of-17 from the field but made 27-of-46 to finish things off from there. Indiana closed the half on a 22-6 run over the last 6:43 and never looked back.

