IU basketball: Indiana 82 Michigan State 69 — Three keys | Highlights

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana defeated Michigan State on Sunday afternoon by a final score of 82-69 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. It is the third straight win for the Hoosiers (13-6, 4-4).

The Hoosiers were led in the game by Trayce Jackson-Davis with 31 points and 15 rebounds. Trey Galloway and Tamar Bates added 17 points apiece.

Indiana will next travel to Minnesota on Wednesday.

THREE KEYS TO THE GAME

1. Bates and Galloway shine, TJD figures it out. Michigan State threw doubles, digs, traps and everything else at Trayce Jackson-Davis. Meanwhile, freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino was struggling. Indiana needed others to step up and they got Massive games from guards Tamar Bates and Trey Galloway, who scored 17 points apiece and made 8-of-9 threes. Jackson-Davis was inefficient early with an 0-of-4 start but ended up with his second straight 30-point game.

2. The defense responds. Indiana opened the game like a team that wasn’t ready for a noon tip. Michigan State made 7-of-11 shots in the first six minutes, and IU fell behind by nine. But the Hoosiers held the Spartans to 16-of-42 shooting (38.1 percent) the rest of the way.

3. Threes and frees. For several years, poor 3-point and free throw shooting has been the downfall of IU basketball. But on Sunday, those two areas made the difference. The Hoosiers made an impressive 9-of-15 from three and 21-of-24 from the line to put away the Spartans. Jackson-Davis is on a two-game run of making 16-of-19 (84.2 percent) from the stripe.

