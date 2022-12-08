IU basketball: Indiana 81 Nebraska 65 — Three keys | Highlights

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana defeated Nebraska by a final score of 81-65 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday evening.

The Hoosiers led 39-26 at Halftime and were led in the game by Trey Galloway with a career high 20 points. Tamar Bates added 19 off the bench, and Trayce Jackson-Davis had a triple-double with 12 points, and team Highs with 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Indiana (8-1, 1-1) will travel to Las Vegas to face Arizona on Saturday.

See also: Woodson, Galloway and Jackson-Davis post-game | Jackson-Davis gets a triple-double

THREE KEYS TO THE GAME

1. Hoosiers hot from three. Led by Trey Galloway and Tamar Bates, IU connected on 11-of-25 from three (44 percent). Bates made 5-of-8 from deep while Galloway was 4-of-6. For each it was their most makes from behind-the-arc in a game. The 11 Threes were Indiana’s most in regulation time since a Dec. 2020 win over North Alabama.

2. Indiana controls the glass, scores in the paint. After they were dominated on the glass at Rutgers, Indiana controlled the boards against the Huskers. IU had a 35-25 overall advantage and they limited Nebraska to just four Offensive rebounds. After being limited to 14 points in the paint at Rutgers, IU was able to assert its will down low again with 38 points.

3. IU shares the ball. Led by Trayce Jackson-Davis’ 10 assists that gave him a triple double, IU had 22 assists on their 32 field goals. Nebraska tried to double everything in the paint, but Indiana moved the ball out of the traps effectively and often made the necessary second and third passes to find the holes in the defense. Xavier Johnson had four assists as part of what was an otherwise challenging night for the starting point guard.

HIGHLIGHTS

FINAL STATS

The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not at Assembly”

Related