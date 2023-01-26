IU basketball: Indiana 61 Minnesota 57 — Three keys | Highlights

MINNEAPOLIS — Indiana defeated Minnesota at Williams Arena on Wednesday evening by a final score of 61-57. The win is IU’s fourth straight in Big Ten play.

The Hoosiers (14-6, 5-4) were led by Trayce Jackson-Davis with 25 points and 21 rebounds. Miller Kopp added 11 points, and Malik Reneau had 10.

Indiana will next host Ohio State at 8 pm Eastern on Saturday in Bloomington.

See also: Yasir Rosemond and Trayce Jackson-Davis discuss the game

THREE KEYS TO THE GAME

1. Jackson-Davis carries the load yet again. Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 25 points and added 21 rebounds and six blocks. They got an Offensive rebound on a missed free throw with under a minute to go and scored the go ahead basket. According to IU, he is the first high-major player since Hasheem Thabeet in 2009 with 25 points, 20 rebounds, and 5 blocks in a single game. The IU big man also became the all-time block leader on the night.

2. IU offense inefficient against the zone. A Minnesota zone defense gave IU fits all night. The Hoosiers shot just 41.1 percent and could never get into any kind of rhythm. With the Hoosiers making just 4-of-14 from three and missing seven free throws, the offense eventually just came down to getting the ball in the hands of Jackson-Davis Somehow and let him go to work. They had 16 points in the second half.

3. Minnesota slows down the game. On the Offensive end the Gophers extended their possessions well into the shot clock, got the matchups they wanted via IU switches and drove the basketball. Some of those drives led to 3-pointers from Jamison Battle, who made 4-of-9 from deep and scored 20 points. With limited possessions, Minnesota kept the game low scoring and led late in the second half. But Indiana was able to hold them scoreless over the final 3:20 to close out the game.

HIGHLIGHTS

FINAL STATS

The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not at Assembly”

Related