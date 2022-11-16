IU basketball has unique connection to 4-star class of 2025 guard Kiyan Anthony – The Daily Hoosier

Mike Woodson’s lengthy NBA career can pay dividends to Indiana in a number of ways — including on the recruiting trail.

The second-year IU head coach has extensive relationships across the basketball spectrum, including a long list of former players.

When IU senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis went looking for feedback on Woodson when Indiana hired him in 2021, he ended up connecting with Carmelo Anthony.

“I asked around, I asked last year, Carmelo Anthony, he told me he was his favorite Coach he ever played for, and I can see why now,” Jackson-Davis said earlier this year.

Woodson’s bond with ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony has allowed Indiana the opportunity to recruit his son, class of 2025 4-star guard Kiyan Anthony.

Kiyan is a 6-foot-3 shooting guard. He is ranked No. 62 overall in the sophomore class.

“I’m cool with Indiana head coach Mike Woodson,” Kiyan told 247Sports’ national reporter Dushawn London. “He used to Coach my dad at the Knicks so hopefully I can talk with him down the line. I’m just keeping all my options open right now.”

Kiyan Attends Christ the King Regional in Middle Village, NY In a separate report London described Kiyan this way:

“Lean and long, Anthony is a shot maker in the middle of a growth spurt who is just starting to scratch the surface of what looks to be considerable long term talent as he looks to create his own identity as a player.”

One obvious competitor IU has in this recruitment is Syracuse, where Carmelo famously played his one-and-done season and led the Orange to the 2003 national title.

Syracuse offered Kiyan a Scholarship earlier this week. According to London’s report, Illinois is another high major involved, and Anthony has mid-major offers as well.

