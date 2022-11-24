IU basketball had several recruiting prospects on hand for Little Rock game – The Daily Hoosier

An early tip the night before Thanksgiving made for an attractive opportunity to host recruiting prospects.

Indiana had at least five high school players sitting behind its bench when it faced Little Rock.

In-state 2025 guard Braylon Mullins from Greenfield Central HS was there. The 6-foot-4 Mullins scored 20 points in a season-opening win earlier this week. He averaged 11 points and shot 38 percent from three as a high school freshman.

Mullins plays for Indiana Elite on the Adidas circuit for spring and summer basketball along with center Malachi Moreno, who IU has offered. So far Mullins has announced an offer from IUPUI.

Indiana fans are probably wondering who the in-state class of 2026 early names to know are.

One is Indianapolis based Franklin Central HS’s EJ Hazelett (pictured above), a 6-foot-7 freshman left-handed forward with ball handling skills. Hazelett also visited Purdue and seems to be on a Division One trajectory.

A trio of prospects from Louisville Western were also at the game.

Believe it or not, that school has three players in the class of 2025 all with Division One potential — Julius Edmonds, Jayden Miles, and Elijah Clinton. The Warriors went 23-5 last season with five starters being underclassmen.

Edmonds is a 6-foot-6 small forward with offers from Ohio and Southeast Missouri State so far. He averaged 13 points and 8.2 rebounds a game as a freshman while shooting 64.1 percent from the field.

Miles is a 6-foot-8 small forward with offers from Western Illinois and Southeast Missouri State so far. As a freshman he averaged 8.9 points and 8.5 rebounds a game while shooting 55.4 percent from the field.

Clinton is a 6-foot-6 combo guard with offers from Ohio and Southeast Missouri State. He averaged 4.9 points and 2.9 rebounds a game as a freshman.

Edmonds and Clinton ran with the Indy Heat 2025 team coached by former IU player Austin Etherington.

