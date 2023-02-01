IU basketball forward Jordan Geronimo to miss second straight game with lower leg injury – The Daily Hoosier

Indiana will be without main rotation player Jordan Geronimo for a second straight game at Maryland on Tuesday evening.

Geronimo was not in uniform during pre-game warmups. He was wearing a walking boot on his left foot.

Indiana confirmed Geronimo will not play again due to “an injury to his left leg.”

Geronimo is averaging a career high 5.6 points to go with 3.2 rebounds in 15.1 minutes per contest.

With Geronimo out on Saturday against Ohio State, freshman forward Kaleb Banks played 12 minutes and scored five points and added seven rebounds.

IU also said sophomore center Logan Duncomb remains out with a non-COVID illness.

Point guard Xavier Johnson is with the team at Maryland and was doing light shooting before the game without a walking boot. He won’t play on Tuesday, and is not expected back for at least a couple more weeks after having foot surgery in December.

Indiana and Maryland tip at 9 pm Eastern (ESPN2).

