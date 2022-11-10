IU basketball confirms 2023 guards Newton and Cupps have signed, Woodson comments – The Daily Hoosier

As The Daily Hoosier first reported earlier this week, 2023 guards Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton have signed their National Letters of Intent with Indiana.

After both players officially signed, the IU basketball program put out a release including comments from head coach Mike Woodson on each player.

Here is the full release from IU Athletics.

Indiana University head men’s basketball Coach Mike Woodson has announced the signing of two players to national letters of intent to play basketball and attend Indiana University beginning in the fall of 2023.

Woodson and his staff welcome 6-2 guard Gabe Cupps (Dayton, Ohio/Centerville) and 6-3 guard Jakai Newton (Covington, Ga./Newton) to IU.

The recruiting class is ranked 29th in the country by 247Sports and 31st by Rivals.

Mike Woodson on the Recruiting Class:

“We are thrilled to welcome Gabe, Jakai, and their families to the IU Basketball program. They are two competitive individuals who offer a great deal to what we are building here and both will be great additions.”

Gabe Cupps

Guard | 6-2 | 165

Dayton, Ohio | Centerville High School

Well. 88 is ESPN | Well. 107 is 247Sports | Well. 122 is Rivals

Named 2022 Ohio Mr. Basketball … won the 2021 high school state title for his father and head Coach Brook Cupps at Centerville High School … finished runner-up in the 2022 state tournament … averaged 14.2 points, 6.8 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game as a junior … shot 50.3% from the floor, 44.3% from the 3-point line, and 85.2% from the free throw line as a junior … plays AAU ball for Midwest Basketball Club based out of Cincinnati on the 3-Stripes Select Basketball Circuit … son of Brook and Betsy Cupps.

Woodson on Cupps:

“Gabe has grown up around the game as a coach’s son and more than anything else he is a Winner who has shown to lead a team to Championship levels. He is an intense competitor who has elite decision-making ability. He has a tireless work ethic and is constantly looking to improve his game on both ends of the floor. He’s played against such high-level competition and that will serve him well in facing a Big Ten schedule. His leadership skills are off the charts, and he plays with the Mindset of getting everyone around him involved and putting them in a position to be successful.”

Jakai Newton

Guard | 6-3 | 190

Covington, Ga. | Newton High School

Well. 84 is ESPN | Well. 86 is 247Sports | Well. 64 is Rivals

Helped guide Charlemagne Gibbons and Newton High School to the 2022 AAAAAAA state semifinals … averaged 14.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game as a junior … Consensus top-100 Recruit … plays AAU ball for Atlanta Xpress for program director and Coach Winfred Jordan … son of Bettina and Brandon Newton.

Woodson is Newton:

“Jakai is an outstanding two-way player who takes pride in his ability to be a Lockdown defender. He has tremendous athleticism and is aggressive when getting to the rim. He is well-coached and comes from a very well thought out high school program. He continues to improve and better himself with an outstanding work ethic. He has quick feet, a 6-10 wingspan, and a tremendous ability to elevate which will help him on both ends of the floor. He is a skilled player with a great build that should translate well to the Big Ten.”

