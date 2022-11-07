“It’s visibility”: “Coaction” display Highlights artists with Disabilities

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis’ newest art display puts the emphasis on collaboration.

“Coaction,” open now at Gamut Gallery in the city’s Elliot Park neighborhood, features projects from artist teams at St. Paul’s Interact Center.

“It’s been amazing,” said Gamut co-owner Cassie Garner. “Just the energy that the artwork brings into this space feels different than our typical exhibits.”

The display features a number of mediums, ranging from abstract painting to pottery. Each piece was crafted by two-person teams through Interact, a nonprofit aimed to open doors for creators with disabilities. The teams consist of artists with disabilities and teachers who help shape their vision to life.

“Two things I really wanted to be prevalent was just a really great mixed media Multidisciplinary showcasing,” said curator Derek Meier, who also has multiple pieces on display. “There’s a lot of marginalization that exists in all facets of life when you have a disability label or need support in accessing any community efforts. So much of what the work we do is just like increase visibility for our artists, make sure they’re supported in all the ways they need to be.”

“It’s visibility for Interact, it’s visibility for the artist, it’s visibility for the staff, and it’s … to put everybody on the same platform,” Garner said.

The display is free and open to the public until Nov. 19. Gamut is open Wednesday-Friday from 11 am- 6 pm and Saturday from 11 am- 4 pm

“You go to art school and you learn what not to do,” Garner said. “And I feel within this exhibit, all of that is thrown out the window and art is just art for art’s sake.”