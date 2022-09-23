It’s time we talk about this Mizzou Soccer program, y’all!

Imagine my surprise when I saw an actual article on STL Today about… gasp… Mizzou soccer! All I can say is, it’s about damn time (to be sung in my best Lizzo voice). Our new beat writer for non-rev generating sports— I actually hate that we distinguish them by calling them “non-revenue” sports; that hurts my soul regardless of it being true-ish — has been covering every home game this season for us at Rock M and he gets into.it.

So I asked Adeen Rao, Rock M’s newest aspiring freshman sports journo, about why we should be paying attention to this team.

They beat kU

They have amazing defense, and can wall teams

They upset an undefeated ranked Auburn team in their SEC Opener

They play at an extremely high level, and have a very likeable Coach in Coach Golan

They have a very lively atmosphere at the games

As for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch article, Let’s take a look at what Joe Lyons wrote about Golan’s path to MU, and what she was able to do at Minnesota. After the top-25 win over Auburn just last week, the second ranked team Takedown of her tenure at Missouri, Stefanie had this to say:

“We’re not where we want to be, but we feel like we’re moving in the right direction,” Golan said. “At this point, we’re still in our infancy, so check back and ask me about our progress in three years. But we’re making positive steps. I like the style of soccer we’re playing, I feel like recruiting is moving in a positive direction and I’m happy with the trajectory of the program.

As for Thursday night’s game in Baton Rouge, after the Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the first half, everyone thought they’d be able to pull it. After all, Mizzou had been pretty unstoppable in the second half so far this season.

Here’s what we were looking at in the first half, stat-wise, as well as that beautiful goal from Kylie Dobbs.

Down, those other Tigers showed what’s made them almost unbeatable this season. If you read my links yesterday, I mentioned that LSU had outscored its opponents 24-10 and outshot its opponents 59-37. Thursday was no different, as they tied it up at 74′ on their first shot on goal and then took the lead for good at 84′.

Per the MUTigers.com recap, the teams were evenly matched across the stats with Mizzou edging LSU in shots (13-12) and Corners (8-5), and both squads each having five shots on goal.

Up next, Mizzou Returns home to Walton Soccer Stadium to take on Vanderbilt on Sunday, First kick is scheduled for 1pm, and I’m betting Adeen will be there to cover it for the site.

On to the Links!

I don’t care if he’s not playing for Mizzou any longer. I’ve got to wish a happy birthday to one of my forever faves, Javon Pickett! If he’s not a Missouri Tiger, this is definitely the next best thing.

Heads up on the weekend’s podcast: BK will be prancing around LA this weekend, so listeners will find a new voice on the wrap up pod: PARKER!!!

Football

Bryan Harsin said on Tiger Talk that “when we play, we’ll have a quarterback on the field.” So, Auburn will play a quarterback on Saturday is the official tweet. — Justin Hokanson (@_JHokanson) September 22, 2022

For those of us who thought that the NCAA might actually come down on LSU regarding the basketball infractions finally, CONGRATS…. you’re a chump (like me). It’s about football.

Of note here: this is NOT the LSU case that went to the IARP involving men’s basketball and football allegations. This is a separate LSU case. Not the mushroom-cloud case that has been covered intensively. https://t.co/NNTXTWWDmD — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) September 22, 2022

In former player news, hoping Shawn Robinson is okay.

Chris Klieman on Missouri transfer Shawn Robinson: “He has left the football team.” — Kellis Robinett (@KellisRobinett) September 17, 2022

Hoops, Crootin’ & Visits

Hey Anthony! Nice to see your soon-to-be Coach coming to see you!

Hey, 2023 target Kris Parker! Levi would like it noted that CY’s arm is “too high” on the back? [Hitch reference]

UCBA owner Tracy Zhang shared his thoughts about the recent visits of two of his stars:

Mizzou great Travon Bryant’s Nephew got a visit from HCDG

Mizzou’s Dennis Gates will be in today for five-star junior Carter Bryant, he told @Stockrisers. Gonzaga’s staff was in Yesterday for the Top-10 prospect. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) September 22, 2022

A visit I don’t think we mentioned previously:

Mizzou is sending an Assistant today for Top-40 junior Dallas Thomas, they told @Stockrisers. Oklahoma State, LSU, and SMU are also working on a date to come in and see Thomas this week. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) September 21, 2022

Other Mizzou Sports/General

Uhhhh… Apparently the Rock M staff missed a whole ‘nother commitment from over the weekend for Larissa’s squad. Oops. Welcome, Riley.

Zache, a 2024 Recruit from South Bend, Ind., is listed as a catcher/SS for her HS, but can play a multitude of positions. Extra Innings Ranks her as the no. 48 players in the 2024 class. She has a younger sister, Blakely, who is very good and pitched a perfect game last season.

Stats from MaxPreps for the 2021-22 season. ok…

via MaxPreps

Mizzou Gymnastics is taking over the IG of Inside Gymnastics on Friday. We love to see it, ladies.

Here’s the new swim schedule!

Mizzou in the Pros/Hodgepodge

Mizzou most 10 tackle games in NFL-Sean Weatherspoon 9, Justin Smith 6, Nick Bolton 5, Terez Hall2, Otis Smith 2, Charles Harris 1, Sheldon Richardson 1, Aldon Smith1, EJ Gaines 1, Markus Golden 1, William Moore 1 — Tom Orf (@MU4124) September 22, 2022

Unrelated to Mizzou, but I just really love this. Cardinals fans have been so lucky to be a part of this.

— — — — — — — — — — — — — —

If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!

If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.

(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, although RockMNation may earn Commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)