It’s Time We Start Giving Isaac Okoro More Credit

The Cavs continue their search for wing help via the trade market ahead of the NBA trade deadline. We may be forgetting the production that Cleveland is getting in-house with everyone’s attention focused on a potential trade.

One player who has played well recently is Isaac Okoro. In fact, he’s been playing consistent basketball for the entire month.

Let’s focus on Okoro’s last five games in which the Cavs are 3-2. Okoro is averaging 9.6 points in those games while shooting 60.7 percent from the field and 56.3 percent from three.

The shooting is something that Okoro has heavily criticized for in the past but he’s been efficient as of late.

Okoro is also making an impact away from the ball as in those five games he’s averaging 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals a game as well.

There are still some areas that Okoro leaves to be desired. They can often be out of control in transition and struggle with shot selection. He’s also gone through positive stretches such as this one but hasn’t been able to keep it up. It’s also hard not to see Okoro’s future in the league as more of a guard than a wing.

I’m not suggesting that Cleveland give up on their search for a small forward because of the way Okoro has played in a small stretch of games. Acquiring someone who is a natural wing and can still contribute offensively and defensively is still a wise decision for the organization.

But as fans, we can still admit that’s the best direction for the team while giving credit to Okoro for how he has played and contributed to this team.

