It’s time to add Latavius ​​Murray to your team

The Denver Broncos say they’re not making a change at running back, but Fantasy football Managers should be proactive just in case.

Broncos starter Melvin Gordon has fumbled four times this year, and 11 times in 37 games overall with the Broncos since 2020. In 104 career games, Gordon has 25 fumbles on his resume.

Gordon did not fumble against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6, but Denver’s coaching staff benched him at Halftime on Monday in favor of Latavius ​​Murray, who has fumbled nine times in 124 career games.

Murray rushed 15 times for 66 yards in his Bronco debut.

“I thought he did a good job,” Coach Nathaniel Hackett said of Murray’s performance on Monday. “It looked like he went in there and was running very hard, running downhill. He was making contact and falling forward, so that was really good to see.”

Through two appearances this season (including one with the New Orleans Saints), the veteran running back now has 26 carries for 123 yards and one touchdown with a productive average of 4.7 yards per carry this year.

And — most importantly — Murray has not fumbled since 2020.

Hackett said Wednesday that Gordon will start this weekend, but it seems fair to assume Murray will remain involved, and Gordon likely has a short leash. One more slip up from Gordon could propel Murray into RB1 duties.