It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Sixers

It’s early in the season, but right now, the Spurs at 1-1 have a better record than the Philadelphia 76ers, who are 0-2 with losses to Boston and Milwaukee so far. On paper, this is the easiest game so far on the Philly schedule, but if the Spurs can Duplicate their lights-out shooting night against the Pacers last night, this should be a fun night for fans of the Silver and Black.

Long time Spurs Nemesis James Harden is on the Sixers now, and it will be fun to see how the young backcourt of Tre Jones and Devin Vassell will handle his bag of tricks. I’m especially looking forward to see if Josh Primo can give the Beard some trouble with his length and athleticism. Of course, Joel Embiid is the big ticket for the Sixers, and Jakob Poeltl’s defense will be tested against his shooting range and quickness around the basket. It’s going to be a fun night, no matter who wins the game.

Game Prediction:

James Harden will flop to attempt to draw a foul call at least once during the game.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Indiana Pacers

October 22, 2022 | 5:00 PM CT

Streaming: Not on NBALP, because of NBATV broadcast

TV: Bally Sports SW, NBATV



