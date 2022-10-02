It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Rockets

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t Swear too much.

Here we are again, watching the Spurs play a game. But it’s just a meaningless preseason game, so the biggest thing for fans will be an opportunity to see Jeremy Sochan and Isaiah Roby in the Silver and Black uniforms. Josh Primo and Keldon Johnson will probably be out tonight, so this will be a chance to see a bunch of guys play for the San Antonio Spurs who will probably be in the G-League when the real season starts on October 19 against the Hornets. The game should be available for streaming on the Spurs App (which every San Antonio fan should have installed on their phone or tablet) and on NBA league pass.

Game Prediction:

Pop will almost get ejected from the game, but at the last minute he will remember that this game doesn’t count in the standings, and will back off.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets

October 2, 2022 | 6:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Spurs App on your phone



