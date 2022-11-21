It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Lakers

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t Swear too much.

The Spurs’ five-game west coast road trip finishes tonight with a game against their biggest historical rivals in the west, the (so far this year) downtrodden Los Angeles Lakers. Lebron James is still a great player, and Anthony Davis is very good when he’s healthy, which he is expected to be tonight. But the roster-building of the Lakers has been pretty strange the last couple of years as they have tried to surround their superstar duo with the Ghost of Russell Westbrook and a ton of mismatched parts. It’s been a mixed success, winning a Bubble title in the pandemic-shortened 2019-2020 season, but misfiring since then, and with a Dismal 4-10 record so far this season.

The Spurs will catch up with Lonnie Walker tonight, who has started every game for the Lakers this year after leaving the Silver and Black in the offseason. He’s been inconsistent this year, but that’s not new for him, but he’s still been a good addition for the Purple and Gold. The Spurs have only won one of their last 10 games, and Devin Vassell is questionable tonight, so it’s hard to count this in the win column, but it would be sweet to see the young Spurs crew beat LA in their own building and avoiding a winless road trip. Let’s watch tonight, and BEAT LA!

Game Prediction:

Lonnie Walker will take one or more shots with a toe on the three point line.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Lakers

November 20, 2022 | 8:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW SA



