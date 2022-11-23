The NFL fined Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in Week 10, Docking him $29,785.

On third-and-eight from the Tampa Bay 22, Geno Smith tried to hit Metcalf on a fade route in the end zone. The pass was incomplete, but Metcalf believed Bucs defensive back Jamel Dean interfered with him. The only flag called was for Metcalf arguing with side judge Allen Baynes.

Metcalf was asked Tuesday what he said to draw the flag.

“You’ve got to ask the $30,000 ref that got it said to him,” Metcalf said, via Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. “I don’t think it was that big of a deal in my opinion.”

The fine is the standard amount for a first offense for “verbal or other non-physical offense against official.” But it was more than double the fine 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw received for his ejection for a hit to Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert’s head.

“I mean, it’s the NFL, so I’m not tripping,” Metcalf said.

Metcalf’s first personal foul of the season prompted what appeared to be a calm conversation between Coach Pete Carroll and Metcalf. Carroll then patted Metcalf, and the receiver nodded.

“I know he’s got my back, and he’s always going to have my best interests at heart,” Metcalf said. “And you know, he’s looking to win. So just for him to come over there and talk to me so I can calm down and he could get the full story on my end and from the official, that really just shows the trust and the relationship that we have.”

