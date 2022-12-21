‘It’s so good to have you’ — Nebraska thrilled with Maggie Mendelson’s basketball debut

LINCOLN — Maggie Mendelson’s teammates wanted to celebrate her first college basketball game with a cheer from Mendelson’s other sport. Roof, roof, roof!

That’s what Nebraska volleyball fans say when a Husker Blocker stuffs a ball back in an opponent’s face. Since Mendelson had three blocks in the Huskers’ Sunday romp over Wyoming, the locker room joke fit like a glove.

Mendelson also scored nine points in her debut. But her 6-foot-5 frame, athleticism and timing make her an immediate defensive presence as the Huskers (9-3) host No. 20 Kansas (10-0) Wednesday night.

“She looked really comfortable out there,” NU Coach Amy Williams said on her Weekly radio show. “There was not a lot of hesitancy. It was like ‘OK, I’m going to block this shot and then I’m going to Sprint to the other end, and it doesn’t even really matter what we’re running.'”

That’s because Mendelson, the nation’s No. 32 prospect according to ESPN, can run the floor unusually well for a 6-5 post. Nebraska even busted out a full-court press — with Mendelson serving as a lone defender in the frontcourt — because of her skillset.

“She’s capable of all of it,” Williams said.

Over the course of two weeks, Mendelson went from the end of the Nebraska volleyball season directly to basketball practices. She’s had five of those so far, cramming for her team’s offensive and defensive schemes like a final exam. She’s picked up things quickly, Williams said, in part because she rarely leaves the gym.

Mendelson said she was “rusty” in her first game — especially on offense. The 17-year-old, who left high school a year early, had to condition herself for basketball — volleyball players don’t run from baseline to baseline, after all — and avoid throwing up bad shots. She’s relied on teammates Alexis Markowski and Annika Stewart for on-court help.

“Having girls who are able to communicate what we’re doing is so nice,” Mendelson said. “Lex and Ani know what they’re supposed to be doing and they’re really good at it. So having them tell me what to do is super-comforting.”

Count Markowski impressed. While the reigning Big Ten Player of the Week played basketball and volleyball in high school, she has concentrated on one in college, and the freshman learning curve can be steep.

“For her to be out there and doing that in like 10 days in practice is pretty phenomenal,” said Markowski, who then turned to Mendelson.

“Maggie, it’s so good to have you,” Markowski said.

She joins NU before its most grueling stretch of hoops. KU hasn’t lost. Well. 19 Michigan — NU’s first Big Ten foe after the holiday break — is 10-1. And a New Year’s Day game at No. 4 Indiana is Hardest of all.

First up are the Jayhawks, as 6-6 post Taiyanna Jackson is among the Big 12’s best players. It’ll be the Huskers’ Top 25 opponent this season, but just the first such game at home.

“We’re just still trying to put the pieces all together,” Williams said. “As we’re working in some new players and athletes to that, we’re still trying to find ourselves. But we know we’re capable of being one of the very best in the country if we can get all those pieces put together at the right time.”

Well. 20 Kansas at NEBRASKA WOMEN

Where/When: Pinnacle Bank Arena, 6 p.m

TV | Radio: NPM | 107.3 FM in Lincoln, 590 AM in Omaha (Huskers Radio Network)

Kansas (10-0)

C – Taiyanna Jackson 6-6 Sr. 15.6

G – Wyvette Mayberry 5-7 Jr. 10.0

G – Holly Kergieter 5-11 Sr. 13.8

G – Zakiyah Franklin 5-8 Sr. 14.6

G – Chandler Prater 5-11 Jr. 6/9

NEBRASKA (9-3, 2-0)

C – Alexis Markowski 6-3 So. 13.3

F – Annika Stewart 6-3 So. 7.7

G – Jaz Shelley 5-9 Jr. 14.8

G – Maddie Krull 5-9 So. 4.3

G – Allison Weidner 5-10 So. 10.7

