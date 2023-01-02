It’s Season 6 for Hopkins and UW Basketball Isn’t Getting Any Better

A West Coast college basketball Coach once revealed how he needed to change jobs every five seasons, even if he was still moderately successful, or he stood a very real chance of getting fired.

It didn’t matter how many games he won, but the donors invariably would get tired of him at some point, he might get a little distracted by this and his players would feel the disconnect and no longer respond to him.

