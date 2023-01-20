It’s really entertainment – Golf Inc Magazine

When I took up the game many years ago, the average practice range was a field. Add a few yardage signs made of unstained wood, with Mats that had lost their “turf” several seasons earlier, and that was a typical driving range circa 1968. The balls were less than perfect, certainly less than round. To a passionate teenager, however, it was golf. All I wanted to do was to learn how to play. Golf has since grown to the stars and back. It is now a sport where the range balls have chips inside, where targets are monitored by technology, while the food menu has grown from hot dogs and chips to whatever your tummy and imagination might desire. This, mind you, is still about the driving range, a location built to hit golf balls.

Every area of ​​the game has grown beyond the simple sport that took off during the 1960’s. From equipment to the golf course, to booking a tee time and keeping score, the game is rooted Deeply in technology, planted firmly in the 21St Century. Even prior to the pandemic, the game was on steroids, developing new ways to educate and entertain. Concepts including live music after hole 18, music on the golf course, or the use of cool devices are bringing a new level of fun to all, especially those new to the game. All of this is meant to create and fulfill a very different level of expectation from those of the men and women I caddied for more than a half-century ago.

There are lessons here. Ideas to consider as you look for ways to build on top of your results from the past two years. Technology pushed by COVID has paved the way for all businesses to more easily capture customer data. More and more people are willing to provide their name, rank, and serial number when first connecting to a business. Having detailed, usable data on the people who regularly play will provide expanded opportunities for your marketing team. The golfers’ new path to the game in 2023 is through technology, entertainment, and convenience. How is the combination of technology and entertainment helping you to rethink your experience? Here in this In My Opinion post, I provide three thoughts on how this new direction might help you Capture new Golfers and more rounds:

Help people feel a part of something: People like the idea of ​​belonging. What menu of services can you create to offer a greater, wider experience level at your facility? Experiences to create more frequency, more fun. How might they enjoy greater value, while feeling a sense of belonging? What new programs can you bring forward to keep and capture a greater share of your golfers’ time and wallet?

Experience and entertainment: OK, you are not a practice center with technology targets and chips inside range balls. You probably have a practice range. Can you install lights? If not, consider building a staging area for music, entertainment and education between the clubhouse and range. Maybe it is time to look beyond the business you know to the game more desired by younger men and women. Find a legal pad and start writing out loud. How can you draw a new audience while continuing to serve the expectations of your loyal base? Expanding the day of golf can enable you to drive new traffic, considerably more traffic.

For many, price is not the serious barrier it once was: Over the past three years many people have become less concerned about price. They will give up their cash for a greater experience, a better good time. Concerts, cruises, trips, and other big ticket experiences have moved to the front of the line for many. The Pandemic has given people a sense of urgency for those things that matter. This is not to say that you can blindly raise prices. It is suggesting, however, that you look at your physical space, your community, and think about ways you can expand the day of golf, including new experiences, as seen through the eyes of all who want to play.

Jack Dillon writes the In My Opinion posts. Jack is an author, speaker and consultant. Jack is an expert in service, merchandising, communications and operations. Contact Jack to build a better operation and a better team. You can reach Jack at [email protected]. You can call Jack at 407-973-6136. Jack lives in Orlando.