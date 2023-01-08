It’s raining injuries — and goals allowed — for Blues

MONTREAL – The Blues arrived at Bell Center on Saturday night with six players on injured reserve, and a seventh – defenseman Nick Leddy – out with an upper-body injury.

Before the first period was out, they were minus another Veteran defenseman in Robert Bortuzzo with a lower-body injury, leaving them with just five blueliners for the final 48 minutes of play in Colton Parayko, Justin Faulk, Niko Mikkola, Calle Rosen and recently call-up Steven Santini.

After the game there were ice bags on a lot of players – covering hands, ankles, you name it. And did we mention the Blues have a game Sunday against Central Division Rival Minnesota?

But spare the violins. It’s hockey. It happens.

“It’s not the ideal situation obviously, but we’ve all been through it before,” said Faulk, who played his 800th NHL game Saturday – 25 minutes 54 seconds worth of game. “It’s something that happens every now and then. You gotta find ways to play a good hockey game.

People are also reading…

“The game was obviously there for us tonight, and we didn’t execute well enough, didn’t defend well enough to get the result we needed.”

And that’s where the Blues are kicking themselves after a 5-4 loss to a Montreal Canadiens team that was 0-6-1 in its previous seven games. If the Blues stole two points Thursday in New Jersey thanks to top-flight goaltending by Jordan Binnington and an opportunistic offense that scored five times on a season-low 19 shots. . .well, they let two points slip away Saturday.

They had leads of 1-0, 2-1 and 4-3 at various points in the contest. But the Canadiens scored three times in the third period – the 19th time that’s happened for an opposing team against the Blues in 40 games. Josh Anderson’s 11th goal of the season on a scramble tip-in play broke a 4-4 tie.

“We get up 4-3, you take that any day,” Faulk said. “We gotta lock it down. I think there were a couple of Mistakes that were made that kind of gave them the opportunities that they had. They were able to capitalize.

“Like I said, we didn’t play a good enough defensive game to win. And it’s not acceptable, especially with a 4-3 lead in the third.”

As is often the case in these types of games for the Blues, it wasn’t just one thing. Here’s a rundown:

• With the Blues up 1-0 on Brandon Saad’s fourth goal in three games, Jake Neighbors slipped and fell to the ice while covering Joel Armia in the Montreal Offensive zone. That left Armia with a clear path to the net and he buried one to make it a 1-1 game.

• On the second Montreal goal, the Blues were 30 seconds short of Killing off a four-minute high-sticking penalty against Ivan Barbashev when Kirby Dach found some open ice in the slot and, yes, buried it to make it a 2-2 game.

• On goal no. 3, Jordan Binnington misfired on a clearing attempt behind the net with the end result being a goal by Cole Caufield 36 seconds into the third period for a 3-2 Canadiens lead.

“It’s simple things defensively,” Coach Craig Berube said. “We gotta be better with the goalie handle. And then we get the puck back on it, and we just give it up again and we don’t have coverage in front of our net. You can’t leave Caufield alone.”

Brayden Schenn lost the puck behind the net, and then Caufield wasn’t covered in front.

• Goal no. 4 came when two players (Niko Mikkola and Jordan Kyrou) moved towards Evgenii Dadonov behind the net. That left Jake Evans open net front and Armia was there to clean up a rebound of Evans’ shot to make it 4-4 with 13:40 to play.

• Finally, Mikkola couldn’t come up with a Loose Puck in the neutral zone. It was recovered by Montreal for an impromptu 2-on-1. Santini slid to block Johnathan Drouin’s pass. The puck bounced right back to Drouin, who shot and then Anderson swooped in for the rebound.

Now, take a few seconds – or longer if you wish – to process all of that. And if you’re Berube, try to keep your head from exploding.

“We just gotta be better in certain situations and clean that up,” Berube said. “We are scoring enough goals. On the other side of it, we gotta protect our net better than we have been.”

If you count Schenn’s Shootout Winner Tuesday in Toronto, the Blues have scored 15 goals in the three games since the Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko injuries. Besides the Saad goal, they got a power play goal from Pavel Buchnevich and two fourth-line goals (Nikita Alexandrov and Alexey Toropchenko) against the Canadiens.

Trouble is, they have given up 13 goals in those three contests.

Then, there was the matter of eight minutes’ worth of Blues’ penalties over a 10 ½-minute stretch in the second period. The most critical was that double-minor against Barbashev, resulting in the Dach goal.

“I think there’s a rule that if the guy looks like he’s injured, they can call a four-minute and review it,” Faulk said. “They gotta wait and see – if the guy’s not injured, I don’t think they can call that.”

Then he added with a touch of sarcasm, “The guy (Dach) had his gloves off grabbing his face, so I guess (the referee) thought that was an injury.”

With 2:44 to play in the second, Alexandrov was whistled for a high stick on a strange-looking play. For one, it was a late call. For another, Alexandrov had his stick maybe up at shoulder length skating up the ice and didn’t see Drouin, who drew the penalty.

“I was just getting up the boards and I was looking behind my back,” Alexandrov said. “I didn’t even see that guy, and I guess my stick got caught in his face area. I didn’t see a hand up from the ref. And all of a sudden I just got taken to the penalty box.

“They explained it to me, and yeah, I guess there’s a new rule now.”

And now it’s on to Minnesota.