NBA Analyst Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report has suggested a Kyrie Irving trade to the Miami Heat.

The Brooklyn Nets superstar guard has remained under scrutiny for non-basketball reasons for the last two years or so, if not the majority of his career. Irving recently came under fire and was eventually suspended for eight games after posting a link to an antisemitic film. The Nets made Irving follow a list of guidelines before he could get back in the locker room again.

Now, an NBA Analyst has prophesied that it’s only a matter of time before Kyrie Irving will take another Sabbatical for one reason or another. As such, it’s in the best interests of the Brooklyn Nets to trade him as soon as possible.

“It’s only a matter of time before something else keeps him away from the team,” Swartz wrote.

Swartz proposed trading Irving to the Miami Heat in exchange for former All-Star guard Kyle Lowry and forward Max Strus. This would give the Nets a couple of solid rotation players. The Heat, on the other hand, have failed to get the best out of an aging Lowry and could take a gamble on Irving.

Miami is known for its Heat Culture helmed by the legendary Pat Riley. The Heat might be the only franchise in the league at this point that could get Irving to focus on basketball again. With Coach Erik Spoelstra known for managing huge egos, he might be able to get Irving’s buy-in for a title run.

Brooklyn Nets continue to struggle and don’t look like a title contender

The Brooklyn Nets (9-10) have continued to struggle, and their problems seem to be never-ending. The Nets fired Coach Steve Nash on Nov. 1 after a 2-5 start in the hope that a new coaching perspective would be beneficial.

Former Assistant Coach Jacque Vaughn was appointed on an interim basis before eventually being promoted to full-time head coach. With Kyrie Irving suspended and Ben Simmons out with an injury, the Nets played good basketball as they moved around the ball effortlessly.

But the Nets bumbled again when their three superstars started playing together. Their 115-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday was the team hitting rock bottom. With their superstar trio playing, the Nets lost to the 76ers, who were without Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey. (Brooklyn won 112-98 at the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday.)

Ben Simmons is slowly coming into his own while Kyrie Irving is getting his rhythm back. Kevin Durant has been the only constant source of inspiration so far.

But if things don’t improve soon, Durant might again request a trade as he tries to win a Championship in what could be his few remaining years as a top star.

The Brooklyn Nets’ roster lacks the size on the wings and at the center position. Playing a combination of Irving, Seth Curry and Joe Harris further reduces their defensive efficiency, leaving a lot for Simmons to handle on his own as well.

The Nets need to start winning or else general manager Sean Marks might be forced to make some tough decisions soon.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein



