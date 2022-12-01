The Indianapolis Colts suffered their seventh defeat of the season on Monday night with a second-half rally that came up short in a 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, dropping to 4-7-1, and 1-2 under interim Coach Jeff Saturday.

“It’s frustrating. There’s no doubt about it,” Colts quarterback Matt Ryan said after the loss. “… It’s one thing one week, it’s another thing another week, it’s another thing another week, and that part has been frustrating for sure. I think all of us in the building feel that way and are disappointed with where we’re at. “

This week, it was an abomination of a first half in which the Colts netted zero first-quarter yards, just 71 total through two quarters, including an anemic 36 yards passing from Ryan.

Indy battled back in the second half to briefly take the lead but stubbed their toe again with Saturday’s mismanaged end-of-game scenario, which the interim coach brushed off after the game.

Ryan’s poor first-half play and continually missing throws by a tick underscored the Colts’ struggles under center. Even when things start to click, one pass Rush gets home against a struggling O-line, Ryan gets dumped, and everything blows up.

Saturday confirmed Ryan would continue to start (following Sam Ehlinger’s performances, there is no real choice in Indy at this point).

“Matt’s going to continue to be the guy,” Saturday said. “We’re going to keep moving forward, keep pressing forward with what we got. I tell the guys in the Locker room, we’ve got the players in the Locker room to do it. We’ve got the plays to do it . We gotta figure out how to execute in Moments that matter. That’s really what we have to focus in on and hone in on.”

Even as bad as Indy played for long stretches, they had a chance to win in primetime. Instead, they dropped the ball. Again.