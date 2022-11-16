It’s not just you – NBA refs are extra visible early this season

If it feels as if it has been an especially weird start to the 2022-23 NBA season regarding how the league’s referees are calling games, you are definitely not alone.

On top of the usual confusion that lingers among players as they adapt to fairly significant rule changes like the “take” foul being eliminated, the Zebras have been leaning into their whistles extra hard with some occasionally head-scratching results.

The folks over at the “BBall Breakdown” podcast took note of the ref-apalooza going down in the NBA earlier this season. They dived in to see what might be behind the especially visible presence of Refereeing this season, as well as how it affects teams such as the Boston Celtics.

Take a look at the clip Embedded below to hear what host Coach Nick and company have to say about the overabundance of whistles to start 2022-23.

Take a look at the clip Embedded above to hear his take.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Related

Celtics Lab 153: On 2022-23’s surprising start and what it might mean for the Boston Celtics’ trade options with Sean Deveney Is superstar Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum in the NBA MVP conversation? Boston big man Veteran ranked eighth-best player from the 2009 NBA draft class Ray Allen is Kevin Garnett eviscerating Joakim Noah for paying him a compliment Boston big man Blake Griffin has his awkward exit from the Los Angeles Clippers Dikembe Mutumbo on how Celtics icon Bill Russell helped him build his career

List Celtics, NBA Twitter react to Boston’s 131-112 demolition of the Nuggets









View

40 items



List Rookie Larry Bird once excoriated fellow Hall of Famer Pete Maravich when both were Boston Celtics









View

2 items



List Celtics, NBA Twitter reacts to Boston’s 128-112 blowout win over the Detroit Pistons









View

29 items



List Jason Terry gives positive health update on fellow Celtics alum Nate Robinson









View

2 items

