Kyle Pitts’ second NFL season is off to a slow start.

In the Atlanta Falcons’ Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the Athletic tight end caught just two of three targets for 19 yards. The production mirrors the two grabs for 19 yards Pitts generated in Week 1.

While the Fantasy football community rages over the lack of production from one of the Falcons’ most talented players, head Coach Arthur Smith could not care less.

“Kyle is a huge part of our offense. You just have to take it with context. Other guys made plays,” Smith said, via Tori McElhaney of the team’s official website. “It’s not Fantasy football. We’re just trying to win. We will continue to look at everything and try to get better.”

The Falcons almost made a miraculous comeback Sunday, trailing 28-3 in the third quarter before making it close in the 31-27 defeat.

With Pitts not seeing a ton of targets from Marcus Mariota, rookie receiver Drake London stepped into the spotlight Sunday, generating eight receptions for 86 yards and a score. London’s 160 receiving yards leads all rookies this season (entering Monday Night Football).