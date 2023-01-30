It’s not Aguero, former world champion with Messi, now retires from soccer due to heart problems

January 29, 2023, 6:34 p.m

Before winning three titles in a row with the Argentine national team, Lionel Messi had already won two trophies in the lower divisions of the Albiceleste. His first title was in 2005, when the U-20 national team won the World Cup. In that squad, he played alongside a player who has now had to retire from playing due to a heart problem.

When he started to shine in FC Barcelona, ​​the AFA did not want to lose its new Jewel and immediately called him to be part of the U-20 team. In 2005 he went to the World Cup in the Netherlands and proved that he was going to be the Greatest of all time. His performance was decisive for Argentina to win the title.

In that team he coincided with a goalkeeper who would not have the same path as Messi in soccer. While Leo became a Giant in Europe and confirmed his status as the Greatest in history by winning the World Cup in Qatar, the protagonist of this story had a discreet career and now has to retire from soccer due to a heart problem.

Lionel Messi’s teammate who will retire from physical activity:

It is goalkeeper Nereo Champagne. The world Champion with Lionel Messi was diagnosed with an acute myocarditis that will force him to stop playing. The goalkeeper played in San Lorenzo, Ferro, Olimpo and in 2017 he made the jump to Spain, where he was in Clubs like Leganés, Real Oviedo, Real Murcia and his last team was Rayo Majadahonda.