“It’s never been a goal of mine” – LeBron James speaks on the importance of becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer – Basketball Network

LeBron James has had one of – if not the Greatest – Careers in the history of the NBA. Playing in his 20th season, he still dominates the league, averaging over 29 PPG. He has an absurd list of accomplishments, some of which include winning Rookie of the Year, four MVPs, 18 All-Star & All-NBA selections, four Finals MVPs, and the list goes on.

In his rookie season, he averaged 20.9 PPG, having one of the best rookie seasons of all time. Besides his Rookie year, he has averaged at least 25 PPG every other season. That’s 19 seasons of pure dominance on the Offensive end. James has also been elected to six all-defensive teams, highlighting his elite skills on both sides of the ball. While James already has a lot of accomplishments, he’s on pace to become the all-time leading scorer in NBA history, beating out Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. An achievement that will add to his long list of accomplishments.

James speaks on the importance of being the all-time scoring leader.

James recently had a sit-down interview with ESPN and talked about various topics. One of which is how important being the all-time scoring leader would be to him.

“I do not know. I don’t know because I haven’t set out to do that. It wasn’t like a goal of mine when I entered the league. Um, making an All-Star team, being Rookie of the Year, being first-team All-NBA, first-team all-defense, winning a Championship for sure, being an MVP of the league. But the scoring record was never even thought of in my head because I’ve always been a pass-first guy. I’ve always loved the excitement of seeing the success of my teammates. That’s just the way I was brought up.”

LeBron never thought of himself as a scorer

While he has averaged over 27 PPG for his career, James has also averaged over seven assists per game. He even led the league in assists at one point, averaging 10.2 APG in the 2019-20 NBA season. Even while scoring at a very high level over the years, he has also managed to thrive as a playmaker, getting his teammates involved.

“To sit here today, like you said, less than 500 points away, I don’t even know how I’m gonna feel, I guess, until that moment, but it’s never been a goal of mine… When I say I I’m not a scorer, I say it in the sense of it’s never been the part of my game that defines me. I’ve always wanted to be a triple threat, to be able to rebound, assist, and be able to score as well. But I also wanted to be able to defend at a high level, communicate at a high level, try to be a great teammate night in and night out.”

James has accomplished everything he’s ever dreamed of and more. His career stats display his “triple threat” game as he produces at a high level across the board. They consist of 27.2 PPG, 7.5 RPG, and 7.3 APG. James is also fifth in NBA history in triple-doubles, with 105. Being the all-time scoring leader will be the cherry on top of James’ otherworldly career.